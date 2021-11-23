Elja van der Gock prepares time to be aboard by Mercy Ships. “I need to quickly realize that the people I meet may have grown up with a dangerous worldview.”

Seven o’clock in the morning. I fell into my seat just in time, with a large cup of tea in my hand. We have already taken the children to Aya and are ready for school one day. “How do you see the world around you?” We are asked. “What shaped your view of the world?” More Good Morning

We have this fall Onboarding project Mercy Ships at the International Support Center in the United States. If you have been aboard Mercy Ships for a long time, you will take this plan and spend these weeks at the Mercy Ships campus in Texas.

During training you will be ready for a career Social And life on a ship. Burning and I followed the training together. The kids went there Of Ayo Because they were too young for the kids program. What is a Mercy Ship for the Company? Who is God? How do I contact him? Who am I? How do I see the world around me?

What glasses should I wear

Yes, how do I really see the world around me? Which glasses should I wear? To find out, we first looked at what factors shape your worldview. Which country, what family do you naturally belong to? But the education you follow, your religious background, your possessions, your social classes, the journeys you take, what generation you are, the media you follow and the personal experiences in your life shape you.

I honestly never thought that my behavior was determined by the values ​​I had. My values ​​are sometimes based on assumptions I have unknowingly. To give an example: I grew up in an aspiring community, hoping to take action myself to achieve a goal. It is important for me to realize that the people I meet there, or in Senegal, where we go, may have grown up with a dangerous worldview, and they will resign themselves to things and not take action.

Ability

One more thing to mention: I grew up in a community that respected talent and time. It is important for me to arrive on time for the meeting. That way I will not make anyone else wait too long for me because time is precious.

Someone who has grown up in a different culture has had a different view of waiting, keeping the relationship over time. There are many more issues when you work with people from other cultures. It is important to realize that the way others work is different and not wrong. This way you can avoid a lot of misunderstandings and disappointments.

It’s good to find that I’m wearing glasses, and it’s good to take off those glasses and look at the world around me.

Elja van der Gock and Eric Boyer are set to work with their children Judah and Nora on the new ship Global Mercy.