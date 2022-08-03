Prepare the popcorn! This week you are watching a film on the Neude

Outdoor cinemas are all the rage this summer hot. It is possible to watch movies outdoors in all kinds of special places. One of these places is the Neude. Yes, you heard right. This Friday, August 5, the Filmtheater Slachtstraat will screen a lively film here. And you can be there for free.

Watch a movie on the Neude in the city center. Who doesn’t want that? At nine o’clock in the evening, you can watch the musical film Summer of Soul. Take a seat on one of the benches or book your place on the terrace at Le Beurs or Le Journal. Better yet, bring your own chair, stool or seat cushion. Why? Because then you are guaranteed to have a seat and you can bring your own snacks (read popcorn). Before the film starts, you can also take part in the free film quiz.

Sitting is impossible

Summer of Soul is about Harlem’s legendary cultural festival in 1969. An event that celebrated black history, culture and fashion. In the documentary you see big stars such as Nina Simone and Stevie Wonder. Featuring never-before-seen footage of African American culture and music in the United States.

Official opening

The screening of this film is on the occasion of the opening of the new Slachtstraat Filmtheater.

6.30 p.m.: Film quiz without an appointment at Slachtstraat

7:00 p.m.: movie quiz and festive drink at the Slachtstraat (get your free tickets online or at the box office, maximum two per person)

Learn more? Then look at the website.