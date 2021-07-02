Premier Embraer and Porsche sing ‘Duet’ …. • Pilot & Plane

MELBOURNE –

Embraer delivers the first Phenom-Porsche Duet combination

MELBOURNE – Embraer has delivered its first Phenom 300E business jet to an anonymous US customer in Fort Lauderdale. At the same time, a Porsche 911 Turbo S was delivered, the interior and exterior of which were adapted to the business jet. Only ten combinations of this Duo combination will be available.

Duo

In the Duet concept, Embraer, Porsche AG, Porsche Design and Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen, Germany, have brought together several style elements into one composition. The exterior and interior colors have been matched to each other to achieve a perfect “match” between style, luxury and a powerful appearance. This led, among other things, to the matching of seats in the cockpit, cabin and car, without any detail being overlooked. This shouldn’t just be apparent in the red and blue stitching of the upholstery and the “Speed ​​Blue” lines around the car windows and cockpit. This is also seen in the alignment of the handlebars and the yoke.

The specially designed logo in which the fin of the Phenom 300E suggests the lift and the rear wing of the Porsche the downforce needed to keep the car on the road should also help. To further emphasize the relationship between the two, the aircraft registration is applied both on the rear wing of the Porsche and on both sides of the remote. This also applies to the Sport Chrono (speedometer) supplied where an artificial horizon refers to the layout of the cockpit of the Phenom 300.

A “regular” Porsche 911 Turbo S is available in the Netherlands from € 272,500. For the six-cylinder boxer engine with VTG twin-turbocharger and a displacement of 3.8 liters, an engine power of 478 kW (650 hp) is indicated. This allows a top speed of 330 km / h, while the vehicle with the “Sport Chrono Pack” accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in 2.7 seconds. From 0 to 200 km / h, thanks to the eight-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), it takes just 8.9 seconds.

The former Phenom factory, which costs $ 9.45 million, accelerates significantly more slowly. However, this is compensated by a higher top speed: 424 kts (859 km / h) while the device on a single tank fuels significantly further than the sports car which consumes about one in ten: six people and a range of 1,971 nm (3,650 km) at a cruising speed of 435 kts (805 km / h) at FL 450 (13,716 m). In addition, it can accommodate up to six passengers and two pilots, double what there is in a Porsche (with the two passengers in the rear significantly less comfortable than in the front).

Other manufacturers

Matching the style of cars and planes is more common. In early January 2020, Aston Martin Lagonda and Airbus Corporate Helicopters presented the ACH H130 in Courchevel, France, with plenty of space reserved for the Aston Martin logo. Over the past twelve months, design teams from both sides have developed an ACH130 concept with a choice of four exterior options and as many interior options, leading to the first orders.