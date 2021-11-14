‘Predator’ fans go crazy after ‘Prey’ announcement









The next chapter of the Predator looks very interesting. During Disney + Day, a first image was released and we learned a little more about the new film. Fans seem delighted with the project.

The film bears the name Prey and gets a pretty remarkable story. This takes place about 300 years ago in the United States. There, we follow a Native American warrior, who is being hunted by a predator.

Prey from disney +

Prey has been in the works for some time. Director Dan Trachtenberg got the idea for the film in 2016, while he was still Skulls wanted to call. The first one predator-film since 2018 is in his hand and still looks quite interesting.

Fans certainly think so, as they’re quite happy with what some are already saying. “the best Predator movie ever made” could become.

Here are some of the many answers:

Everyone’s talking about Marvel shit but nobody’s talking about what will be the best Predator movie ever made !!!! #Prey pic.twitter.com/SdIrp7Qn6z – Benjamin (@benjjjjjjjji) November 12, 2021

The best thing about Prey is that he takes tools away from all of the other Predator characters. No guns, no explosives, none of that shit pic.twitter.com/BpOyiVdA2h – Conner (@conner_rielly) November 12, 2021