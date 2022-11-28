Belgium’s top clubs could bring back some former tastemakers from the Jubiler Pro League in January. Dennis Pratt and Alejandro Bozuelo could be a possibility. A position in the files of two experienced midfielders.



Dennis Brett currently plays for Leicester City, but he is sidelined there. The 28-year-old central midfielder has played just 263 minutes in the Premier League. He was still in the starting lineup in his last match before the World Cup break. There are rumors in Italy that Torino want to bring him back. There he played on loan last year and Preeth did very well. They wanted to keep him, but the €15 million buyout option was too high. The former Anderlecht player is only under contract until mid-2024 and according to Tuttosport, Prate would only cost €6-7 million. Do the leading Belgian clubs join the dance called Club Brugge in the summer?

POZUELO

Another player who could come into the picture is Alejandro Pozuelo. The Spaniard is a free agent on January 1. His contract with Inter Miami expires. The former KRC Genk player has made a huge impact on Major League Soccer in recent years. He scored 32 goals and 33 assists in 113 games. In 2022, he notched 7 goals and 9 assists in 30 games. Pozuelo is the most expensive bird in terms of wages. He earns 4.5 million euros in America.

Belgian top clubs may not be able to afford it, but players like Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Adrian Trebel, Vincent Janssen, Hans Vanagan, Simon Mignolet and others are also earning well in Jubiler Pro League. Will a top Belgian club take a chance on Racing Genk’s ex-baller?

Win 10x your stake if Belgium beat Croatia!