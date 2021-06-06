A Talent Scout Day is part of this year’s PotatoEurope 2021 program in Lelystad, Flevoland. The aim is to put students and the business world in contact.

DLG Benelux, the organizer of PotatoEurope 2021, and Agrofoodcluster d’Emmeloord take the initiative of the Talent Scout day, which is scheduled for September 2. It is the second day of the international potato event. The venue is the conference room at the WUR Open Teelten trade fair site in Lelystad.

Starting this month, MBO and HBO students can register for the Talent Scout day and thus familiarize themselves with the business world. The approach is to offer both students and businesses a low threshold way to get in touch.

Enthusiastic students

In a joint press release, Cor van Veldhuijsen, director of Agrofoodcluster, says it is important for young people to come into contact with the agro-food sector. “We have to inspire students and make them passionate about our beautiful sector. That’s why we take this glove.

Companies can also register to participate in this new part of the program from June. All PotatoEurope exhibitors can do this for free. Companies participating in the Talent Scout are listed on a special page of the PotatoEurope website, so that students can indicate which companies they want to know about.

Ten minute speed dates

On September 2, students will then have the opportunity to ask questions in ten minute speed dates and participating companies will be able to hand in their business cards. DLG’s Kuno Jacobs reports that companies will also have the option to post their job vacancies on a job board during PotatoEurope 2021.