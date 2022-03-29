Wed. Mar 30th, 2022

Top Man P&O repeats: lay off 800 people or the whole company goes bankrupt 2 min read

Top Man P&O repeats: lay off 800 people or the whole company goes bankrupt

Harold Manning 9 hours ago 109
Rutte still welcome to Zelenski's speech, but not to the Politics cabinet 2 min read

Rutte still welcome to Zelenski’s speech, but not to the Politics cabinet

Harold Manning 17 hours ago 78
Hunger looms in Horn of Africa, too little aid money due to 'competing disasters' 1 min read

Hunger looms in Horn of Africa, too little aid money due to ‘competing disasters’

Harold Manning 1 day ago 108
Oscar audience in shock: Will Smith takes the stage after comment about his wife | Movie 2 min read

Oscar audience in shock: Will Smith takes the stage after comment about his wife | Movie

Harold Manning 1 day ago 86
Taliban ban BBC and Voice of America news broadcasts | Abroad 1 min read

Taliban ban BBC and Voice of America news broadcasts | Abroad

Harold Manning 2 days ago 97
Russia deports citizens of Mariupol to its own territory 2 min read

Russia deports citizens of Mariupol to its own territory

Harold Manning 2 days ago 100

Kloetinge takes the lead after a sevenfold with Dano Lourens in the lead 2 min read

Kloetinge takes the lead after a sevenfold with Dano Lourens in the lead

Queenie Bell 51 mins ago 30
Possible volcanic eruption in the Azores 2 min read

Possible volcanic eruption in the Azores

Harold Manning 56 mins ago 30
The United States has prepared sanctions against Russia for its occupation of Ukraine abroad 2 min read

The United States has prepared sanctions against Russia for its occupation of Ukraine abroad

Thelma Binder 60 mins ago 34
No Way Home' won an Oscar 2 min read

No Way Home’ won an Oscar

Maggie Benson 9 hours ago 69