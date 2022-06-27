Possible British extradition request to the United States for Kevin Spacey
Spacey is suspected of four assaults in England between 2005 and 2013. He cannot be formally charged until he sets foot on British soil.
Better legal protection
A formal extradition request could be dragged out for months and would also guarantee Spacey better legal protection that when he is volunteeringa specialist lawyer told the newspaper.
After his extradition, he can only be prosecuted in England for cases that the American judge also considers credible enough to open a trial.
These are incidents that occurred between March 2005 and April 2013, which are said to have taken place in part in the area of London where the Old Vic theater is located. Spacey was the artistic director at the time.
The usual suspects
The 62-year-old double Oscar winner Spacey, known for the films Usual Suspects and Se7en, had previously been accused by several men of sexually transgressive behavior in 2017. The case prompted the actor to leave the popular Netflix series House Of Cards shortly time later, in which he played the main role.
Several cases were settled and dropped, but an investigation into the actor continued.
“Bacon trailblazer. Certified coffee maven. Zombie lover. Tv specialist. Freelance communicator.”