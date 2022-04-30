Possible 50 degrees (!) in parts of Pakistan and India this weekend | Abroad

Sat. Apr 30th, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Stories

golfer badly beaten... by a kangaroo | Abroad golfer badly beaten… by a kangaroo | Abroad 2 min read

golfer badly beaten… by a kangaroo | Abroad

Harold Manning 9 hours ago 57
Frontex chief slammed after reports of pushbacks resigns Frontex chief slammed after reports of pushbacks resigns 2 min read

Frontex chief slammed after reports of pushbacks resigns

Harold Manning 17 hours ago 74
Sri Lankan president promises to replace older brother who is prime minister Sri Lankan president promises to replace older brother who is prime minister 1 min read

Sri Lankan president promises to replace older brother who is prime minister

Harold Manning 1 day ago 73
Hungary threatens to lose billions in EU grants, serious suspicion of EU financial fraud and corruption Hungary threatens to lose billions in EU grants, serious suspicion of EU financial fraud and corruption 3 min read

Hungary threatens to lose billions in EU grants, serious suspicion of EU financial fraud and corruption

Harold Manning 2 days ago 83
Britain's £180m EuroMillions winner is 'addicted to giving away money' | Abroad Britain’s £180m EuroMillions winner is ‘addicted to giving away money’ | Abroad 2 min read

Britain’s £180m EuroMillions winner is ‘addicted to giving away money’ | Abroad

Harold Manning 2 days ago 103
Investigation into British MP who watched pornography in Parliament | instagram Investigation into British MP who watched pornography in Parliament | instagram 2 min read

Investigation into British MP who watched pornography in Parliament | instagram

Harold Manning 2 days ago 83

You may have missed

Benny Sings releases new single "It Will Come In Time" Benny Sings releases new single “It Will Come In Time” 2 min read

Benny Sings releases new single “It Will Come In Time”

Maggie Benson 1 hour ago 38
UvA scientists make extremely detailed 3D reconstructions of the human brain UvA scientists make extremely detailed 3D reconstructions of the human brain 3 min read

UvA scientists make extremely detailed 3D reconstructions of the human brain

Phil Schwartz 1 hour ago 36
Weer Former Solo goaltender later in Hall of Fame due to addiction 1 min read

Former Solo goaltender later in Hall of Fame due to addiction

Queenie Bell 1 hour ago 34
Possible 50 degrees (!) in parts of Pakistan and India this weekend | Abroad Possible 50 degrees (!) in parts of Pakistan and India this weekend | Abroad 2 min read

Possible 50 degrees (!) in parts of Pakistan and India this weekend | Abroad

Harold Manning 1 hour ago 37