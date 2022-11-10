Porsche will pay disgruntled car owners in the United States a total of $80 million for the long-running scandal surrounding cheating diesels. The German automaker is accused of falsifying emissions figures for 500,000 cars in the United States. A judge has now approved the million dollar settlement.

Owners of Porsches built between 2005 and 2020 can expect the cash. This is an amount between $250 and $1109 per car. Porsche previously said it did not plead guilty to the settlement, but wanted to end the legal dispute. The judge also approved payment of more than $24 million in attorney fees.

At parent company Volkswagen, a major scandal involving diesels erupted in 2015. The automaker later admitted to manipulating large-scale emissions tests with cheat software, making diesel cars appear cleaner than they look. actually were. The problem has already cost the automaker billions in fines and repair costs.

The falsification of diesel engine emission values ​​has also been revealed in other car brands. For example, Peugeot and Citroën are being sued in France for a similar infringement and Opel has reached a settlement of millions in Germany to prevent this.