Porsche Netherlands breathes new life into Renndienst

Although Porsche never built a bus or van itself, Volkswagen’s dark red Porsche Renndienst buses of the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s are inextricably linked to the history of the sports car brand and racing. . Old times come alive now. From this month, the eight Dutch Porsche Centers and the importer will each roll out an electric Volkswagen ID. Buzz in the well-known Porsche Renndienst colors. The identity. Buzz connects the track’s rich past with the present in a playful way, precisely the year in which Porsche celebrates its 75th anniversary.

The Porsche 904, 908, 910 and 917 may be the great racing legends of Zuffenhausen, but another car also contributed to the success of the Porsche works team in the 1950s, 60s and 70s: the VW Transporter from Porsche Renndienst. The bus – affectionately known as ‘Bulli’ – is popular for its large load space, reliability and recognizability. He is a workhorse you can rely on and therefore an indispensable part of the team. If a gearbox or an engine needs to be replaced quickly the day before the decisive race, the technicians will find the necessary spare parts in the large load space. Additionally, the Bulli also serves as a makeshift hotel for race team members from time to time, the pickup version of the T1 is used as a car transporter, and Porsche also uses it as a taxi to drive the drivers to and from the circuits.

The Porsche Renndienst Bulli was first used by the Porsche works team in the Mille Miglia race in 1954. Porsche did not have a suitable transport car for its racers, so the idea arose to convert a T1 to transport Porsches. The Renndienst bus variants are not only functional, they also look great with their dark red paintwork. The mobile tool shed for racing teams has the characteristic Porsche style of those years with a Porsche logo and white lettering on the sides.

Whether it’s the Mille Miglia, the Marathon de la Route, the mythical Targa Florio races in Sicily or the 24 Hours of Le Mans: Porsche service cars in burgundy red indirectly contribute to the many victories that the brand has achieved. won in motorsport. They are reliable and efficient thanks to their proven air-cooled four-cylinder boxer engines, which is crucial in a sport where every second counts. Moreover, they are highly recognizable vehicles that appeal to Porsche fans and the public. Many original Porsche Renndienst buses have survived hundreds of thousands of track-to-track miles and are now in the hands of museums and private collections in Europe and the United States. The Porsche Renndiest bus is cult; it’s not for nothing that there are plenty of converted Bullis T1 and T2 around these days that have been recreated in detail.

The acquired cult status is now underlined by the Dutch organization Porsche. The eight dealers and the importer each take an identity document. Buzz in use, which is inspired by the legendary Volkswagen T1 and T2 vans from Porsche Renndienst in terms of color palette and lettering. Beneath the skin, Renndienst reincarnations are ID. Buzz 1st Max passenger versions with a 77 kWh battery pack and a 150 kW/204 hp electric motor that drives the rear wheels. Porsche Centers will issue their ID. Buzz Renndienst can be used, among other things, as a shuttle and for promotional purposes and at events. Can get ID. Buzz Renndienst’s versions will eventually have the same cult status as the iconic Bulli’s.

Source: Porsche

