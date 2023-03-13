Porsche has announced the launch of the Electric Cayenne, Macan and 718

Porsche today announces annual figures for 2022. In the 400-plus page report, the company touts how well the business is doing. What you want to know about the report: The Porsche Group earned 1.5 billion euros more last year than in 2021. 6.8 billion in gross profit. Additionally, Porsche boss Oliver Blume confirms that there will be an electric Porsche Cayenne, Macan and 718.

It’s been in the air for a while now that Porsche wants to electrify these models soon. Porsche has already shown some prototype images of the electric Macan. Blume has previously said an electric Cayman and Boxster are coming. We don’t know about Cain yet. Mahan should come first, next year. Next year it’s the 718’s turn, followed by the electric Cayenne.

The new Porsche SUV

Additionally, Porsche announces that there will be an SUV positioned above the Cayenne. According to Porsche, this large EV comes in response to lucrative markets like China and the US. The new SUV is “designed with a typical Porsche silhouette for high performance and autonomous driving features, with an all-new in-car experience,” Bloom says.

A major absentee is the Porsche 911. It won’t get an electric version this decade. There should be a hybrid 911 before 2030. Thanks to these new models, sales in 2030 should comprise at least 80 percent of electric models. In addition to the electric cars, there will be more special, limited editions and the Porsche Zonderwunsch is expanding.

Despite all-electric goals with the Cayenne, Macan and 718, Porsche still relies on gasoline. According to Bloom, this type of fuel “plays a useful role that can be used in a large number of existing cars and major segments.” According to him, synthetic fuels are as useful for ships and planes as they are for cars.