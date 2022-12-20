Porsche explains why deal with Red Bull fell through, ‘RB19 will be the evolution of RB18’ | GP fan recap

In this GPFans roundup, we bring you the most read Formula 1 news today. Below are the most talked about topics from the motorsport royal class packed into one article. This way you will be fully informed of all developments within minutes.

Today Porsche gave insight into the failed deal with Running of the red bulls. Robert Doornbos also spoke. The Rotterdammer takes a look at tours in the United States and indicates possible alternatives. He also looks to 2023 and Red Bull would opt for an evolution of the current RB18. You can read this and more in this new GP fan recap.

The article continues below the video

Porsche on failed deal with Red Bull: “I wanted to be an equal partner”

Porsche has provided text and explanations about the breakdown of talks with Red Bull Racing. A deal seemed to have been in the works for some time earlier this year, but it never materialized. Read the whole article? click here

Most P1 laps in 2022: Verstappen steep at the top, Pérez behind Leclerc

Max Verstappen has dominated the 2022 season in almost every way. The Dutchman won the drivers’ championship and also celebrated because Red Bull became champions with the constructors. In addition to all the records, he also leads the ranking with the most laps covered in P1. Read the whole article? click here

Doornbos points to better options in the US: ‘They have very special circuits there’

Former Formula 1 driver Robert Doornbos is happy the sport is growing in the United States, but hopes other circuits will be chosen in the future. Next year, there will be three races in America and especially the Miami track, the Rotterdamois is not a fan. Read the whole article? click here

“Red Bull opts for RB18 evolution in 2023, questions on impact of floor regulations”

Despite the success of the 2022 season, Red Bull Racing is of course already working hard on the car for 2023. Max Verstappen’s RB19 is leaving, mainly due to the fact that the car is already well put together and has come up to speed. now comply with the new regulations. challenged, not experiencing too many changes. Still, there is a question mark, just as there is a clear point of improvement for Red Bull towards 2023. Read the whole article? click here

Verstappen enjoys winter break with Kelly Piquet and celebrates friends’ birthday

After a successful 2022 season, Max Verstappen has now focused on the winter break and is enjoying his well-deserved rest. With his girlfriend Kelly Piquet, he was present at a special day of an acquaintance. Read the whole article? click here

GPFans is looking for developers!