Swen Blikman is President of the Brogum Foundation. He gives a short tour of the building on Julianastraat. We start with the group of toilets. There is already a pungent smell there during the day. “When we are open a huge sewage smell is generated here. It’s very annoying and you really shouldn’t want to.”

‘Dangerous!’

We go out. Dangerous!! Just walk the diamond plate (or walk through) warns a sign at the back door. Blikman shows Brogum’s changing rooms from the outside. It is a sort of extension of portacabins to the original barn. The lower woodwork is rotten. “It just looks run down. For the sake of view, for our visitors, it’s important that it’s a little decent.”

City council has yet to vote on the $ 3.1 million renovation plan. For this money, a new soundproof room has to be built against the current building. But it is already clear that not everyone is keen to pay the amount.

“ No money has been invested in it for decades ”

Sandra Fontein, of the opposition party D66 – a council seat – thinks it’s a good idea: “I think it’s not that bad. When you consider that the municipality has not invested any money in this building for decades, one can imagine that it must happen some time. “

In addition, Fontein considers culture to be important. To keep young people on Schouwen-Duiveland, but also to attract new residents.

Break down the shed

Throwing in the existing Brogum barn and setting up a nice new pop scene might be a good option at 3.1 million euros. But this is still too much for Fontein at heart: “It is definitely a possibility. On the other hand, such a hangar also has something. We are on Schouwen-Duiveland with a lot of beautiful old buildings. darlings. “