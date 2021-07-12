Pope appears in public for the first time since surgery | Abroad

The Pope said he was happy to say the Angelus prayer. “I felt deep within me your closeness and the support of your prayers. I thank you from the bottom of my heart, “he told the hundreds of people gathered under the balcony. The Pope stood on the balcony with a few children who are also hospitalized as patients. He remained on the balcony for about 10 minutes and seemed a little short of breath at times.

The Father of the Church underwent a scheduled surgery last Sunday at the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery of the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart in Rome. Several popes have been dealt with here in the past.

The 84-year-old Pope has been walking unaided since Friday and eating normally. On the night of Wednesday to Thursday, he still had a fever, but it too was gone a day later. However, he is not yet well enough to return to the Vatican.

Francis has diverticulitis, a bowel disease that is common in older people and can lead to pain and fever. The condition leads to protrusions in the intestinal wall which can become inflamed.