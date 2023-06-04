Pollen and drought cause damage to cars and garden furniture | interior

04 jun 2023 om 16:09Update: 2 uur geleden

At the moment, the furniture, the windows, but also the cars are dirtier than usual. They are not covered with Saharan sand for a change, but with another natural phenomenon: pollen. The drought of the past few weeks has only made the mess worse.

The large amount of pollen, also called pollen, is associated with the time of year. Grass pollen season is approaching its peak, which means there is more pollen in the air.

This leads, among other things, to sniffling and other allergic reactions in people with hay fever, but it also causes dirt on cars and garden furniture. “In the case of high pollen concentrations, this sometimes leads to a thin layer on cars, for example,” Roosmarijn Knol of the weather service Weerplaza told NU.nl.

In addition to the amount of pollen in the air, it has also been dry for weeks. “This prevents other ‘waste’, such as sand and dust, from swirling through the air. This can then end up on your garden furniture.”

The grass pollen problems will not subside in the coming week: it will remain dry for now and the grasses are still in full bloom. In fact, runny noses and itchy eyes could become even more bothersome by the end of this week.