Politics don’t matter for US national coach in tough World Cup game against Iran

“It will be an extremely important game. Not because it’s about politics, but because both teams want to continue in the tournament,” Berhalter said.

“Football connects”

The 49-year-old American, who has played football in the Netherlands at PEC Zwolle, Sparta Rotterdam and SC Cambuur, is emphasizing sporting interests ahead of the much-discussed showdown. “I have played and trained in many countries. You get to know so many people. Football connects. It is no longer about political issues, but about sporting interests. It will be a kind of duel to direct elimination: win or go home.”