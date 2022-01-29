Politicians react to the withdrawal of the application for the floating pub l’Arche: “it’s not clean”

This week it became clear that Eemnes will go even longer without ads. Marc Timmerman, initiator of the floating pub De Ark, withdrew his candidacy. He did this because at the last committee meeting, it transpired that several councilors hadn’t seen the Ark coming after all. And that while Timmerman was getting signals earlier that he could start making his plans. Several councilors explain their objections.

Initiator Marc Timmerman saw the downpour and withdrew his candidacy this week. According to him, the Land Use Planning Committee indicated in April 2021 that it could continue to develop the plans. So he feels very taken for granted.

Next Monday, it would be time for Eemnes council to vote on whether to issue a statement of non-consideration for the floating pub l’Arche. This would bring the realization of the only pub in Eemnes very close. But at the planning committee earlier this month it became clear that a number of councilors had their reservations.

The largest party in Eemnes is Dorpsbelang. They were very positive about the arrival of the Ark from the start. Councilor Bas Pouw says they still are. “We gave a positive opinion in previous committee meetings because we had no major objections. We still don’t have any now.”

The city councilor says he understands the feelings of the initiator Marc Timmerman. “If you give such advice and the ball starts rolling, then it’s not right to step down without major objections.”

The PvdA has two seats on the board and is divided on the issue. Marcus van den Brink on the radio show Start NH Saturday that he previously indicated that he had not seen the plan because, in his opinion, the Ark would not go with the port of Eemnes. Van den Brink can imagine that Timmerman isn’t happy about that. “I’ve been consistent, but the politics aren’t there,” he says. Party member Jaap Hoorneman is positive about the Ark, according to Van den Brink.

Objections

Where, according to Timmerman and councilor Pouw, no major objections were raised, there are, according to councilor D66 Pascal Defferding. For example, he says that since April last year, when the planning committee gave a positive opinion, local residents have had concerns and the province of Utrecht has indicated that it is not no longer interested in the arrival. Indeed, it lies outside the so-called red outline, the limit beyond which construction must not take place. However, Defferding points out that he thinks it’s very sad and that he really appreciates all of Timmerman’s efforts.

Listen to the full interview with Marcus van den Brink via this link.