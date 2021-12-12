SLIEDRECHT – In the Sliedrecht24 podcast, Sliedrecht Kiest’s political parties have plenty of space to explain their electoral program. In 45 minutes, they can say what they stand for, so that the voter can forge an image. The Sliedrecht Kiest podcast will start in January 2022 in the run-up to the municipal elections in mid-March 2022.

Peter Donk, journalist and editor-in-chief of the online newspaper Sliedrech24 leads the discussion. The recordings are in the editorial studio of Sliedrecht24.

Sliedrecht’s political parties will be approached shortly for their cooperation. “Political parties are free to divide the space that is granted to them. This may mean that a party chooses, for example, to cover ten items, chooses to go through the entire program, or to address a few highlights in detail. They can indicate it in advance, ”says Donk. The intention is for the parties to sit down with three people. Donk: “They are also free in this regard. At least for two other people besides the party leader. One of the other two people can be a candidate for alderman. In any case, people eligible in mid-March 2022. “

After publication on the Sliedrecht24 podcast page, political parties can place a link on their own political website, for example to share it with their members, potential voters or via social networks. “This will really be their program, and of course the critical issues will not be outdone. Above all, it should give a picture of political parties, what they stand for and their candidates, “Donk said. Calling for membership recruitment or (financial) support is prohibited. The Sliedrecht Kiest podcast is an initiative of the online newspaper Sliedrecht24.