Police take action against ships on the river; Brazilians expelled

During an inspection of a Brazilian schooner of the Sonic brand, six crew members were found who entered Suriname without a valid passport. This reports the Suriname Police (KPS).

It was a joint patrol of Paramaribo Maritime Departments and Regional Assistance Team Midden (RBTM) on the Suriname River last Tuesday. Various ships, including SK ships and schooners, were checked.

The captain of the aforementioned ship was ordered to leave the country immediately with the crew. Brazilian schooners that were not anchored near the Wijdenbosch Bridge in accordance with Suriname Maritime Authority (MAS) regulations were also directed to the designated anchorage near the mouth of the Suriname River.

The passenger ships of Waterkant and Meerzorg were also checked for compliance with safety regulations. These checks are the result of the Zero Tolerance security policy that the Surinamese Police recently announced.