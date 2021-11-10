Criminals attempt to gain access to phones and bank details via text messages believed to be from parcel deliverers. In May, these messages, which distribute the FluBot malware to Android devices, went even around. Today the police warned again for practices, after dozens of new victims have recently been added. Police expect the number of victims to continue to rise.

The text message indicates that a package has been sent to you and you can track the package through an app, for example UPS or DHL. The app cannot be found in the Google Play Store Android app store, but you need to install it manually. If so, your phone is infected with malware.

The malware tries to steal money by secretly adjusting the amount and recipient while transferring with fake pages. A victim only notices this trick when looking at the balance or debits. The malware also checks if the user is using a cryptocurrency app and also tries to loot those accounts.

Tracking and traceability lead to false application

“Did you suddenly receive a message indicating that a package is on its way to you?” To track the mail, you will be asked to click on a tracking link. Pay attention to this, because this is the time when malicious parties try to move. They give you the idea that you can effectively track the package through tracking and tracing, but what really happens is you are sent to a bogus app through this link in the text, “police said. .