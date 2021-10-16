Poldark Season 5 can be seen on NPO 2 starting Friday, October 15

NPO 2 will air the fifth and final season of the British drama series from Friday 15 October Poldark of. In this series, we follow Private Ross Poldark through four seasons, who returns to Cornwall after fighting in America.

New life

The series is set in the 18th century, when the United States fought against Great Britain for independence. After Poldark returns, he tries to build a new life for himself, as everything around him has changed. In the first episode of the final season, the quiet existence of the Poldarks is (once again) disrupted.

Dubious alliance

Ned Despard, a good friend of the family, calls on Ross. We also see how the Warleggans forge their own plans: they forge a dubious alliance with Ralph Hanson. Demelza finds herself alone in Cornwall, where she faces a young woman who questions her authority.

The fifth season of Poldark can be seen weekly on NPO 2 starting Friday, October 15 at around 11:05 pm