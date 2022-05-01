Polar bear spotted in very unusual location in southern Canada

A polar bear has never been seen before in the area south of the St. Lawrence River. Image AFP PHOTO / Sophie Bonneville

Whether it really is a polar bear has yet to be officially confirmed by researchers. They compare the tracks of the beast and try to figure out where the beast is right now. “I saw a photo where the bear is clearly visible, and it is white. In terms of color, it’s the right color,” said Joël Côté, the village mayor, against CBC News† “But I’m not an expert.” Besides black and brown bears, Canada also has polar bears.

Everyone wonders how the polar bear could end up so far south in the village of Madeleine-Centre, where there is still a lot of snow at the moment. “Swimming, on an ice floe? Even Canadians north of the Broad River do not recall ever seeing a live specimen wandering their area.

good swimmers



Dominique Berteaux, a biologist at the University of Quebec, says he is almost certain it is a polar bear. According to him, it could be a stray polar bear that traveled from the cold east of Canada (Labrador) to the north. He is not surprised that the beast swam across such a wide river. “They are fantastic swimmers,” he said. “They can travel 100 to 200 kilometers.”

The white predator, which is hunting more and more south for food due to global warming, was captured in the garden of a house in the village in 2000 in the morning. The resident, alarmed by the barking of her dog, managed to photograph the huge beast. “No one has ever seen anything like this here before,” a witness told French news agency AFP. “People thought it was a joke.”

Police have urged anyone who sees the animal not to go there themselves but to call 911 immediately.