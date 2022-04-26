Pokémon Go puts an end to the irritation people have had for years

You might not believe it, but Pokémon Go is still immensely popular in 2022. The success of 2016 hasn’t been matched in years, but is still very relevant for many gamers nonetheless. Reason enough for Niantic to finally put an end to a big annoyance of gamers after all these years.

The developer lets through a blog post know how to improve their website. In the most recent version of Pokémon Go, the entire Mega Evolution system is being overhauled. To finish!

Pokémon Go puts an end to major irritations

Rating your Pokémon is not only easy in Pokémon Go, but also gives you as a player much more satisfaction than before. At least, that’s Niantic’s vision for the updated Mega Evolution system in the game. Players in Australia and New Zealand can already enjoy it right now. In the Netherlands, along with the rest of the world, we have to be patient for a while. The updated system is coming to our version of Pokémon Go soon.

Still, this news is worth mentioning, because with a new system, Niantic puts an end to a problem. Many players have been frustrated with Pokémon Go’s Mega Evolution feature over the years. Whereas previously you had to spend Mega Energy each time to get your Pokémon into the Mega Evolve state, now it’s just a one-time expense. Once you perform the action for the first time, it is possible to re-evaluate your Pokemon for a period of time.

licensed officers

As mentioned, Pokémon Go isn’t as big as it once was, but the game is still going strong. It’s still ruining lives with all the ease in the world. Earlier this year, for example, a very remarkable story emerged of agents enjoying the game a little too much.

How Pokémon Go Got These Agents Fired

Do you want to stay informed about everything in the field of gaming? Great, because we do it with all the love. You read all the posts on this page!