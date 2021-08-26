image: pokemon go

Pokémon Go Recently, the developers at Niantic decided to recall the in-game social distancing requirements for US and New Zealand players, and I did Not Suitable for fans.

While Niantic’s reasoning was, “Welcome to these two countries, the pandemic is largely over, isn’t it? Fans were absolutely right to point out that the pandemic is definitely a pandemic Not This forces players to collect more. Up close, Gyms and Pokéstops were something dumb and reckless. The #BoycottNiantic hashtag association was created for users to express their dissatisfaction.

is the size? The threats prompted developers to act and, in response, Earlier this month, Niantic began to create a “task force”:

… We have heard your contribution loud and clear and in response to the concerns you have expressed, we are taking the following steps: explore the world together while addressing specific concerns that have arisen regarding remote interaction. We will share the results of this working group with the next game season change (September 1). As part of this process, we will also be reaching out to community leaders in the coming days to participate in this conversation.

Although the working group has not yet shared the “full results”, they have already made a change, announce On Twitter earlier today, after quoting Pokéstop and Gym, the 80m to 40m range and now they’re bringing it down to 80m for everyone:

Coaches – We can’t wait to share our plans for the staff on September 1st, but don’t wait for a single thing! Now 80 yards will be the primary interaction radius for PokéStops and Gyms around the world. Thank you to everyone who made your voice heard. We have heard and understood you that this has been beneficial for many players. We’ll share more next week.

That’s good news, especially given the context of what happened in the weeks following the original distance change. Take New Zealand for example: selected as one of only two countries to see the distance change, due to the excellent covid in the Dossier country, And last week saw its biggest outbreak since the outbreak began, causing national closures the Tough gameplay, not to mention the 40m rallies.