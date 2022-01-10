Pogacar in early shape? Wins the KOM in the segment where half the peloton trains this winter

Mon. Jan 10th, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Stories

Van Aert Belgian cyclocross champion for the fifth time Van Aert Belgian cyclocross champion for the fifth time 2 min read

Van Aert Belgian cyclocross champion for the fifth time

Queenie Bell 9 hours ago 71
Residents of Oostburg Residential Care Center to Move to Center Campus in Five Years | Zeeland Residents of Oostburg Residential Care Center to Move to Center Campus in Five Years | Zeeland 1 min read

Residents of Oostburg Residential Care Center to Move to Center Campus in Five Years | Zeeland

Queenie Bell 17 hours ago 95
Ambitious Perseverance chooses Jan Pruijn, former coach of NEC and Helmond Sport | Regional sports Ambitious Perseverance chooses Jan Pruijn, former coach of NEC and Helmond Sport | Regional sports 2 min read

Ambitious Perseverance chooses Jan Pruijn, former coach of NEC and Helmond Sport | Regional sports

Queenie Bell 1 day ago 106
Data agency adjusts prognosis: much less Olympic gold for the Netherlands | sport Data agency adjusts prognosis: much less Olympic gold for the Netherlands | sport 2 min read

Data agency adjusts prognosis: much less Olympic gold for the Netherlands | sport

Queenie Bell 1 day ago 117
Glory kickboxing organization takes a new path: "There are so many good unknown fighters" | Martial Arts Glory kickboxing organization takes a new path: “There are so many good unknown fighters” | Martial Arts 3 min read

Glory kickboxing organization takes a new path: “There are so many good unknown fighters” | Martial Arts

Queenie Bell 2 days ago 112
Ducours and Boss are close to structural World Cup titles Ducours and Boss are close to structural World Cup titles 2 min read

Ducours and Boss are close to structural World Cup titles

Queenie Bell 2 days ago 99

You may have missed

all the nominations (and there are quite a few) all the nominations (and there are quite a few) 4 min read

all the nominations (and there are quite a few)

Maggie Benson 1 hour ago 29
Kennis over bliksem is belangrijk nu er steeds meer gevoelige windmolens gebouwd worden (Rechten: AFP/DPA/Patrick Pleul) ASTRON launches new studies: “Lightning is the Wild West of science” 4 min read

ASTRON launches new studies: “Lightning is the Wild West of science”

Phil Schwartz 1 hour ago 31
Pogacar in early shape? Wins the KOM in the segment where half the peloton trains this winter Pogacar in early shape? Wins the KOM in the segment where half the peloton trains this winter 2 min read

Pogacar in early shape? Wins the KOM in the segment where half the peloton trains this winter

Queenie Bell 1 hour ago 36
At least 19 people killed in New York apartment fire At least 19 people killed in New York apartment fire 2 min read

At least 19 people killed in New York apartment fire

Harold Manning 1 hour ago 30