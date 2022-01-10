Pogacar in early shape? Wins the KOM in the segment where half the peloton trains this winter

It will be hard right away! And that was not the case that he achieved this after a leisurely training run … See data below.

Like many other teams, Team Emirates UAE is in Spain for the second training camp of the year. After the first camp in December, where the training load is often not that high yet, he is now seriously cycled – the UAE is doing it without the brand new George Bennett, as he has already competed in a race in Nova Scotia. Zealand in the lousy champion jersey.

But the team leader is there. And how! Because Tadej Pogacar rode the climb where half the peloton was stuck in a traffic jam – well, they’re anything but still … – in record time yesterday.

The Coll de Rates is a climb in the Calpe area, which is again near Alicante (45 minutes by car). Due to the length of the climb, just over twenty minutes for the pros, it’s a great pass to test your legs.

Tadej Pogacar did it yesterday after a long drive he put on Strava. He traveled about 190 kilometers over which there were over 3800 altimeters. It took Pogie and his team just over six hours (with a half hour break), resulting in an average of 31.4 km / h.

And then at the end, grab that KOM so …

PRICES – TOSSAL DELS DINERS (last 7.61 km, 7.31%, 556 m) Pogacar: 8:47 p.m., 21.97 km / h, VAM 1605 m / h, 5.9 W / kg (est.) Choose shorter distance to make agap precision. Steep kilometers did not change W / kg in any direction. It was a good cooling down for Pogacar after a long drive. – professional cycling (@ammattipyoraily) January 9, 2022









© Provided by Wieler Revue

Tadej Pogacar’s long journey to Spain. | Image: Strava





Finnish cycling madman @ammattipyoraily calculated the approximate watts per kilogram of Pogacar (the last part of) used for the climb and came up with 5.9 w / kg. A figure that makes the amateur cyclist with a power meter or a Zwift dizzy, but during the season Pogacar reaches higher values ​​over comparable lengths, which is why the Finn talks about cooling …

Do you want to stay informed of all cycling news, routes and peripheral subjects of the peloton? Follow us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter!

In addition, we can of course also find ourselves in print on newsstands, with much more substantiated stories to read on the sofa during the off-peak hours of the race.