Platform31 knowledge and network organization for the city and region

The Netherlands faces major social challenges related to housing, climate, nature and agriculture. In order to meet these challenges, the Netherlands will have to undergo a major spatial overhaul in the coming years. The Living Environment Council concludes that this requires more government control and more enforcement power from provinces and municipalities. During the annual conference on urban transformation, Jeanet van Antwerpen, member of the Living Environment Council and regional director of DPTfind out more about the Rli advice ‘Give meaning, make space’.

Van Antwerpen has many years of experience in the field of spatial planning. At the annual conference on June 2 in The Hague, she will share her vision of the challenges facing the Netherlands. With concrete examples, it provides guidelines on how to make optimal use of space and the skills required for this. She zooms in on the advice of the Rli “Give meaning, make space”, translates it into the development of the city center and gives practical advice.