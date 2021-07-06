Tue. Jul 6th, 2021

American departure causes panic in Afghanistan American departure causes panic in Afghanistan 2 min read

Harold Manning 9 hours ago 52
Vatican pursues unfaithful cardinal over millions of luxury apartment scandals Vatican pursues unfaithful cardinal over millions of luxury apartment scandals 2 min read

Harold Manning 17 hours ago 126
Can Trump end up behind bars? "The question is whether justice dares to prosecute" Can Trump end up behind bars? “The question is whether justice dares to prosecute” 4 min read

Harold Manning 1 day ago 147
Forest fires in Cyprus: "We are very afraid that the wind will change tonight" Forest fires in Cyprus: “We are very afraid that the wind will change tonight” 2 min read

Harold Manning 1 day ago 87
Philippines: 45 dead in plane crash, 50 injured and 17 missing Philippines: 45 dead in plane crash, 50 injured and 17 missing 1 min read

Harold Manning 2 days ago 53
Rain complicates rescue operations after mudslide in Japan | Abroad Rain complicates rescue operations after mudslide in Japan | Abroad 2 min read

Harold Manning 2 days ago 93

Gossip Girl reboot gets cameos from the original cast Gossip Girl reboot gets cameos from the original cast 3 min read

Maggie Benson 42 mins ago 39
Logo van de Dagblad van het Noorden The Oud Winschoten Foundation is almost home again. Storing museum pieces is already costing Oldambt several tens of thousands of euros. 2 min read

Phil Schwartz 43 mins ago 32
Lionel Messi unstoppable at the Copa America | Football Lionel Messi unstoppable at the Copa America | Football 1 min read

Queenie Bell 46 mins ago 27
Plane with 28 onboard crashes at sea in eastern Russia Plane with 28 onboard crashes at sea in eastern Russia 1 min read

Harold Manning 48 mins ago 31