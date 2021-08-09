Plan Amazon to clear some unsold and returned items
The U.S. company will make it easier for companies selling on the platform to resell returned goods or unsold shares. Company Offers sellers two options.
First, there is the FBA quality and resale program. Sellers have the option to resell products labeled ‘Used’. Amazon determines the status of the product and provides the appropriate qualification. It ranges from ‘very good’ and ‘good’ to ‘acceptable’ to ‘as good as new’.
Reveal: Millions of items were destroyed
The option will be available in the US later this year and in Germany, France, Italy and Spain early next year. This is already possible in the UK.
The latter is not accidental. In June onthulde ITV News Amazon has millions of new laptops, TVs, drones, headphones and hair dryers that are not destroyed every year.
Buy unsold shares
Another option is the FBA liquefaction program, which seeks to reduce the loss of items returned or unsold by sellers through Amazon’s proprietary infrastructure. For example, these are purchased by other companies.
Until now, such a product must be returned to the seller, who may decide that Amazon may give it to the charity. The company says that by selling these products in bulk, this complicated process can be eliminated. This is already possible in the United States, Germany, France, Italy and Spain. This option is also available in the UK.