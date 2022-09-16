Place of asylum Delden extended for two months – Room for 2 additional families | News | News from Delden

The municipality of Hof van Twente has extended the stay of the group of asylum seekers by two months in the former sports hall De Reiger. The shelter actually functioned until the end of this year, but this is proving insufficient. In order to provide clarity to local residents, it has already been decided to extend the deadline.

In practice, this means that the group of refugees (possibly in a different composition) will remain until at least March 1. Whether the date will be extended again depends on the progress of new construction plans at the site. Mayor Ellen Nauta said Wednesday at the third residents’ meeting that those plans are a priority. However, if objections are submitted and need to be considered by a judge, the process may be delayed and asylum seekers may stay longer.

Extended group

At the meeting at the parish house, it was also announced that the group of asylum seekers would be expanded to two families. There are currently 20 refugees in De Reiger (13 children and 7 adults). Initially there were 21, but one person has now been transferred to Haaksbergen at his own request. At the request of the government, the municipality agreed to create seven additional places for two families. The total will then be 28 asylum seekers. There really isn’t more room than that, Nauta pointed out on Wednesday. Elsewhere in the municipality, another place of reception will be needed because the Hof van het Rijk must accommodate 42 people.

The stay goes smoothly

The stay of the current group is going smoothly. Mutual relations between the peoples of five different countries, including Iraq, Syria and Somalia, are good. One of those present at the information evening wondered why two security guards are permanently present on the premises. An employee of the security company said in a response that they also work primarily to support employees at the hospitality venue. Their experience is useful.