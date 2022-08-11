Ping-pong balls full of personal data and a big chain reaction – New Scientist

Making science accessible to the general public – this is the main objective of the National scientific program (RNF). This NWO program therefore likes to support new and attractive forms of science communication. This year, therefore, there are three surprising performances next to the Echo on the Lowlands pitch.

One of them is the art exhibition of Julia Janssen. Janssen is 28, loves greenery, Walter, Turkish detectives and the prefectures of Japan. At least, according to the algorithm that profiled her. With its interactive installation ‘Dear data, how do you decide my future?‘ she not only exposes her personal (and intimate) data, but also questions the stupidity of this type of profile. With this, she compels visitors to think about themes such as digital civil rights and the power of big Big Tech corporations. Janssen: “You are more than your data. In physical life you take on different roles and move intuitively between them, but online you have only one identity. And you can’t even control that.

online identity

As an artist, Janssen stands at the intersection of art and technology. In this way, she tries to create greater awareness about what data is and how much it determines our lives. “People often feel like they control the internet themselves. They say, “I decide what I post on Instagram or YouTube, right?” But these are precisely all unconscious actions: how you move your mouse on a page, how you scroll, what you click on – this is how your digital profile is built.

She emphasizes that she is not against data collection on the internet, but advocates – partly through her art – for more insight and control. “You have little control over who you are online. You are caught in a profile that is largely guesswork.

Trap

She makes an important point. Contrary to popular belief, technology is not neutral. Janssen: “We see artificial intelligence as an omniscient and mythical creature, but we forget that algorithms are largely trained by humans. It is a process of categorization and classification, and it is colored by our human bias.

This bias in itself is not to blame, but our belief that technology is objective is. “We teach the technology itself what is masculine or feminine and with that we absolutely make it,” says Janssen. “We take math as the truth; it’s very dangerous. Many – especially minorities – suffer the consequences. Because if it is predominantly white, highly educated, heterosexual men who are building the technology, it is almost inevitable that the digital world will be configured with this in mind.

It’s not just about racist Twitter bots or discriminatory software, the consequences are often much more subtle and therefore difficult to recognize. Janssen: “For example, if you use an algorithm in an application procedure, you define success yourself. Say, you want the smartest candidate. The parameters you set for “intelligent” – the highest IQ, a certain degree, experience or age – determine the result. It is often forgotten.

The integration

Janssen points out that our use of the Internet is still in its infancy. It wasn’t until the 1990s that the computer and our online presence began to play a bigger role in our lives. “We’ve kind of let it take its course over the last few decades, we’ve been subjected to a huge amount of experience. So we have not yet learned what it is to be a digital citizen; what are the norms and values ​​of the Internet. At the same time, she is also critical: “It is of course absolutely ridiculous that we allow everything online, when in our physical world we place so much importance on privacy and security.”

She therefore considers it her duty as an artist to draw attention to this kind of aspect. And so there will soon be three thousand five hundred ping pong balls filled with Janssen’s personal information on the Lowlands site next to the Echo. From Instagram posts, she liked snippets of conversation on a dating app. All the data that online algorithms have collected about it. And is green really his favorite color? “I really think green is a beautiful color, they can’t be wrong. But why do I prefer green over blue? I really have no idea.’

Technique and scene

In addition to Janssen’s art installation, you can enjoy two other surprising forms of science communication. There exists a Rube Goldberg machine with a Lowlands touch, a miracle device by designers Tim Meijer, Adriaan de Groot and Olivier de Gruijter. “From the front door of the festival to the Lowlands Science site, we make a big chain reaction with which we describe a day at Lowlands. You start the morning at the campsite with breakfast, get ready in the laundry room and end with a big party,” says Meijer. During the day, the makers expand the chain reaction with visitors, while the physicist Robert van Leeuwen explains the physics behind these everyday things. A strong example of “we learn by doing”.

You can also attend the official premiere of ‘A questionable sight‘, a humorous performance by the theater-making duo Sjors & Ruud – composed of Sjors Noordsij and Ruud Moesbergen. In turn, they take the audience on a journey through scientific subjects and objects – in search of certainties in a world sometimes shaken by doubt. “It’s normal to doubt science; it is and remains a human process,” says Moesbergen. “But we are convinced that the scientists have the best intentions for us.” Noordsij adds: “With our performance, we hope to stimulate the conversation: what is science? And what do I trust myself in?

People who think they can enjoy the show in peace are mistaken. “That’s never possible with a performance from us,” laughs Noordsij. “Our philosophy in doing theater is that you have an experience together.” Moesbergen: “Every performance is different, because the audience always arrives with a different energy. We love this unpredictability. The good thing about the Lowlands is that people are like: keep us entertained. Well, we’ll take care of that.

Scientific studies take place every year at the Lowlands music festival. new scientist is a partner of Lowlands Science and shares what will happen and what you can participate in as a festival visitor. Lowlands 2022 will take place on August 19, 20 and 21, 2022.