Pilot Sees Person with Jetpack 1.5 Kilometers High: FBI Investigates | Abroad

The pilot’s report with the jetpack came from a pilot who was flying a Boeing 747 on Wednesday afternoon, reports NBC News. As a precaution, the air traffic controllers immediately warned the other pilots in the area. The jetpack was spotted near the flight path of the busy airport.

This is not the first time that pilots have reported a jetpack over Los Angeles. In August, two pilots from different flights knocked simultaneously on the air traffic control door of Los Angeles International Airport. As they landed, they saw a man with a jetpack in the air. Two months later, a similar report came up about a China Airlines flight.

The FAA takes the reports seriously. But US authorities have so far never been able to find an explanation for the reports of jetpack pilots. An FAA spokesperson said he was investigating the case with the FBI. “As in the past, we are investigating the facts,” the FAA said.



