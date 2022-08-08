Pilgrim Nation: Look out for all the big US sports in the season slot

Presenters Bart Jan Westerduin and Paco Busteros León of Pilgrim Nation with Brian Spapens of Lightning Leiden among them. (Photo: Gerry van Bakel).

Basketball, baseball, ice hockey and American football, Pilgrim Nation’s latest broadcast this season featured every major American sport. Leiden’s twist came from Brian Spapens. His American football team Lightning Leiden will play for the Eredivisie title and promotion this weekend.

The first quarter looks back at the NBA Finals Series. The Golden State Warriors won their fourth title in eight years. Although the team was written off two years ago, they were too strong for the Boston Celtics in six games.

Steph Curry became the MVP (most valuable player) and for coach Steve Kerr it was the ninth NBA title. Five times as a player and four times as a coach. Surprisingly, the Warriors have four players whose father also played in the NBA.

baseball

After the stadium classic (E 40 – Choices Yup), the focus shifted to Major League Baseball. The injuries of Dutchmen Kenley Jansen and Ozzie Albies were discussed as well as the state of play of the competition. The very strong Yankees, with behind them eight teams very close to each other.

The magic number 56, the number of games Joe DiMaggio has scored in a row, is MLB’s holy grail. The record has stood for 81 years and is known as the unbreakable. Only Peter Rose came close with 44 games.

Stanley Cup

Then they watched the Stanley Cup Finals, as the Colorado Avalanche can qualify as NHL champions, again in six games.

After the regional news, more attention for the Stanley Cup and especially for the tradition according to which each player is authorized to spend 24 hours with the Stanley Cup. More and more tricks are used there to imagine the most “special” situation possible with the Cup during these 24 hours.

Meanwhile, show friend Brian Spapens had also joined. First to talk about the latest developments in the NFL and especially the stoppage of Rob Gronkowski. But above all to talk about a game of Lightning Leiden, who will play a promotion match on Saturday July 2 for a place in the Dutch American football Eredivisie. Now in his role as offensive coordinator, but next season as head coach.

New season

With that, Pilgrim Nation’s first season at Sport071 came to an end. In September, presenters Bart Jan Westerduin and Paco Busteros León are back with a new season.

