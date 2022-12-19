To get your work week off to a good start, a beautiful scientific or technological image on our site every Monday. This Time: The Canadian Northern Lights.

Every year, Capture the Atlas, a travel photography site, publishes a list of the best Northern Lights photos. This year they made a selection with entries from 25 different photographers. With each photo, we marveled at this magnificent luminous phenomenon. It was therefore impossible to determine which image is our favorite. We therefore recommend that you use the the whole selection watch.

Read also:

This photo was taken in the Tombstone Mountain Range in Canada. During the four days that the photographer spent in this area, the moon did not rise above the horizon. This resulted in extremely dark nights and allowed him to capture the Northern Lights as beautifully as possible.

fun fact

The phenomenon of geomagnetic light is particularly famous in the northernmost places on the planet. It is then called the aurora borealis (aurora borealis). But you can also admire the same light show in Antarctica, New Zealand or Patagonia. The phenomenon is called the aurora australis (aurora australis).

Curious to know what the aurora looks like from space? This video on NASA’s YouTube channel shows it.

Statue: Rachel JonesRoss