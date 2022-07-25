Physiotherapist Paul van der Weerden will take over Rabobank’s space in Someren from June 2023

At present, the physiotherapy and sports rehabilitation practice Paul van der Weerden and Rabobank are jointly located in the building of the Teun en Paul training center at Verdonckstraat 2 in Someren.

Rabobank sees the number of office visits decreasing more and more. Indeed, more and more customers are organizing their banking transactions themselves via the Internet or the Rabo application; simple and fast, when it suits them.

This is why it has been decided to close the Someren office from June 1, 2023.

Rudi van Hoof, cooperative manager: ,,We are already informing those affected about this, so that we have enough time to properly guide our customers to the alternatives. We help some clients to become more independent. For others, there is the Mobile Banking Service, where we help customers with their home banking”.

Private clients of Rabobank in Someren have been personally informed.

Paul van der Weerden, from whom Rabobank leases the space and which is now also located in Verdonckstraat in Someren, will use the space himself from June 2023.