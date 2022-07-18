Not only in Porsche Mobil 1 Super Cup, the flagship of global brand cup racing with the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup, has now completed the first half of the 2022 season. The current racing season is halfway through the various Porsche make-up cups. In the German and North American Porsche Carrera Cups, participating Dutch drivers showed good results in the first half of the season. Time to look at the situation.



Kay von Perlow

The Porsche Carrera Cup presented by the Cayman Islands is Dutch in North America Kay von Perlow In its second season. The driver from Vegel in Brabant combines his racing activities in America with his studies there: he lives in Miami. Like last year, he will compete for the legendary Kelly-Mass Road and Race team, which has a long record in Porsche competitions.



Kay von Perlow

Porsche Carrera Cup North America: Kay van Perlo leads the way

Van Perlo has won six of his first eight games, so at the halfway point of the season he proudly leads the Championship standings. Van Perlo won both races at the former Sebring Airport, the Long Beach Street Circuit and Watkins Glen. The Laguna Seca circuit was the only circuit that didn’t run optimally, finishing first in the second race and no higher than fourth in the third, but unlike his closest rivals, Van Perlo finished in all races. .



Kay von Perlow

“Of course I’m very satisfied with the way the season has gone so far,” said Van Perlo. “All the races were good from the team, although I had a few things I could have done better. We did well in Long Beach, and that was the highlight for me so far: two pole positions and two wins. Qualifying in Laguna wasn’t great, so I went further back, but We still got some good points, so I wouldn’t put it down. That’s what I learned last year: it’s about getting points. So, even though I’m in good shape now, I’m just working from weekend to weekend.” This week Van Perlo will take on the Toronto Street Circuit, where he has never raced before. After that, Road America (August 5-7), Indianapolis (September 2-4) and Road Atlanta (September 28-October 1).



Team GP Elite

Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland: Six of the top ten are Dutch

No fewer than nine Dutch drivers are active in the Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland this year, and with GP Elite from De Rijp in North Holland, there is also a Dutch team. The great interest from the Netherlands is a reason for happiness with Hurui Issak, cup coordinator on behalf of Porsche Deutschland, who points to the running of the Porsche Carrera Cup Benelux: “We are happy that GP Elite has become a Dutch team. The permanent rival in the Porsche Carrera Cup has become Germany. There is a lot of interest in our series among Dutch drivers, Not just from the Porsche Carrera Cup Benelux. Young drivers such as Loek Hartog, Morris Schuring and Huub van Eijndhoven have progressed well with our talent pool and are already on the podium.



Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland: Job van Lagen in front of the hill

Halfway through the season, there are six Dutch drivers in the top ten of the drivers’ rankings after race weekends at Spa-Francorchamps, Red Bull Ring, Imola and CM.com Circuit Sandvoort. Laurie Den Voorte, who had a somewhat difficult start to the season in the German series, is the highest ranked, but has made strong progress with two wins and a second place from the last three races. For example, Den Voorte, who competes for Team GB Elite, is now second in the rankings, aiming for a third consecutive German Cup title this year. Lok Hartog, in his second season in the German series with Black Falcon, is fifth ahead of Morris Schüring (SSR Huber Racing). Rudy van Buren (Huber Racing) is seventh, while GP Elite drivers Max van Splunteren and Lucas Groeneveld are ninth and tenth respectively. However, the GB Elite riders follow Jesse van Kuijk in eleventh, with Hupp van Eijndhoven, making his German Cup debut this year, in 13th and Dan van Kuijk in 18th.

Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland Larry ten Voorde Nr1

After spending three quarters of the first half of the Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland season outside Germany, the last four race weekends of the season will be held exclusively in the Federal Republic of Germany. The second half of the season begins at the Nürburgring (August 5-7), followed by races at the Lasitzring (August 19-21), Sachsenring (September 23-25) and Final at Hockenheimring (October 21-23).



Porsche Carrera Cup Benelux round 2 Zolder

Are you already our subscriber? RaceExpress YouTube Channel? You will enjoy more delicious racing action Formula 1 or car and motorsport or karting? Subscribe to our RaceXpress YouTube Channel!











