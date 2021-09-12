The Last of Us series shows very familiar images to fans.

The video game was created by Naughty Dog, and the first of two games to date has been released for almost a decade. Over time, there were more and more rumors about a movie, but creator Neil Druckmann finally decided to have a series made.

The last of us-Pictures

Druckmann himself is involved as an executive producer and works closely with Craig Mazin. It is also the first television series from PlayStation Productions.

The first season consists of ten episodes and follows Joel Miller. He’s got to get a very important teenage girl, Ellie, across the country. It could help cure the infection that has plagued the United States.

The main roles in the series are for Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. They play the roles of Joel and Ellie. Additionally, Nico Parker can be seen as Sarah (Joel’s daughter), Gabriel Luna plays service brother Tommy, Anna Torv can be seen as Tess, and Merle Dandridge plays Marlene (whom she voiced in the game). ).

The series is said to be one of the most expensive productions of all time and it is evident from the images you can see on Twitter.