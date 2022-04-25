Photo workshop at the Aquarelclub in Poperinge | stationery store

He has built an international reputation as a watercolor teacher. He has taught in New Zealand, Australia, the Netherlands, France and Italy. “In 2015, I invited Guy Gruwier to a watercolor workshop at Maison Talbot,” says Robert Toussaint, president of the Poperinge watercolor club. “After this workshop, the founders of the club took watercolor lessons at Latems Creatief for 4 years. In 2019 we managed to book Guy Gruwier to come and teach in Poperinge. As a result of this, the Poperinge Aquarel Club was founded.

Watercolor courses take place fortnightly on Thursday afternoons at ‘Het Dienstencentrum’ along the Deken De Bolaan in Poperinge. In addition to Guy’s lessons, there is a series of ‘free painting’, supervised by Robert Toussaint and occasionally Luc Ameel. This exhibition of the Popering Watercolor Club takes place at the Gasthuiskapel during Atelier in Beeld. The exhibition is visible on Friday May 13 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday May 14 and Sunday May 15, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free. There are demonstrations on Saturday and Sunday. For more information on the Poperinge Watercolor Club you can contact [email protected] or 0478/91.69.00.