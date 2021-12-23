Philips, a medical technology company, believes that chemical reactions are unlikely to have long-term health effects for those who use breathing apparatus during sleep. The company recently tested the first generation of those devices. Many more are not clear. Philips has yet to make a decision on the materials used in the crash insulation foam or the new generation devices.

Earlier this year, Philips announced the recall of its anti-sleep apnea device. Ventilators treat shortness of breath due to muscle relaxation. It can lead to less deep sleep and it can have all kinds of clinical effects. The devices contain an insulating foam that has been found to be brittle, which can be dangerous for patients.

In addition, if the foam comes in contact with certain cleaning agents, it can lead to chemical reactions. The gases emitted are also found to be harmful. From the research Philips has done on first generation devices, it appears that the effects are not too bad. Those devices account for more than half of the recalls.

Further health studies are still ongoing. New generation devices are also being explored. Determining what are the health hazards caused by crumbling foam.

Philips has already begun to replace equipment or repair them with another sound insulation material. The results do not change those memories. The company has set aside 500 500 million for a full refund. In addition, there may be claims for damages from users. There have already been lawsuits, especially in the United States.