Phillips has long known that sleep apnea devices are harmful to health, reports The Financial newspaper Worse FDA report . The four Dutch people in charge of the company may be in a better position from a legal point of view, but that is not good news.











Phillips responded by saying that for the time being it was a monitoring report and therefore no violations had been established so far. Phillips says he realized the need for the problem only in April, after which they immediately reported it.

In June, Phillips recalled the help for sleep apnea, which makes it harder to breathe when you sleep, as there are signs that the foam in the device may be crumbling. Harmful gases can form when using a breathing apparatus during sleep. Both substances are toxic and can cause cancer when inhaled.

Many more complaints

Following this report, the FDA, the US health watchdog, began an investigation into the device’s manufacturing process, and concluded that the Dutch technology company may already be aware of the health risks. For example, Philips’ senior managers were already aware of the problems in early 2020, while they only acknowledged them in April this year.

It may have already been known in 2015 that the sleep apnea device was not good. For example, the FDA found an e-mail letter stating that the foam manufacturer was experiencing problems with its products. The FDA says Phillips would have confirmed this, but has not prepared an investigation since then.



Quote Not only did the device harm them, but it would be horrible to say that Phillips would have forgiven it for years. Mark D. Heck, SAP Personal Injury Lawyers

The watchdog said about 220,000 people may have received complaints from the devices, due to Phillips’ negligence. The technology company launched an investigation after receiving 1,245 complaints about 1,245 health issues as of April 2021, with many more reported to have been received during the 2008-2017 period.

More than a hundred cases

Phillips has set aside half a billion euros to deal with the problems, but more than a hundred lawsuits have already been filed against Phillips in the United States, FD reports. In the Netherlands, four people have blamed a technology company for their health problems.

Mark de Heck, a lawyer for SAP personal injury lawyers, began legal proceedings with four Dutch men and said he would definitely like to submit a report: “You often see the company in question defending itself against this kind of damage. The device is faulty, but they may not be aware of it. If they say they already know, we can easily remove it.

However, the lawyer says this is not good news for users. “These people have been using the device for years, and some people can not even do without it. The device could not have harmed them, but it’s scary to say that Philips would have forgiven it for years.

Check out our trending news videos in the playlist below: