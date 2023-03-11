UpdateA special police team put an end to a hostage-taking of more than 4:30 a.m. in a pharmacy in Karlsruhe, in southwestern Germany, on Friday evening. The 20-year-old hostage taker has been arrested. He is known to the police.

Members of the SEK (Spezialeinsatzkommando) stormed the pharmacy around 9:10 p.m. According to local media, loud bangs were heard. A male suspect was arrested and the store was then raided, police and justice reported in a joint statement around 9:30 p.m.

For tactical reasons, the police initially refused to provide information on possible demands and ransom demands, but then revealed that the 20-year-old German was known to the police because he had a history of violent crimes. and property crimes.

With the suspect’s control, the hostage-taking of eleven people who remained physically unharmed was ended. A million-digit ransom was demanded in exchange for their freedom, the Stuttgart nights. According to a police spokesperson, an investigation is still ongoing to determine if any of the hostages may be complicit in the hostage taking.

The hostage situation, which began around 4:30 p.m., took place at the Downtown Congress Pharmacy, located next to the convention center. Neighbors said they heard gunshots in the early evening. Due to the large-scale police operation and the security perimeter, the neighboring concert hall and the Schwarzwaldhalle were inaccessible. As a result, visitors were unable to attend two performances, police reported on Twitter. She asked people to avoid the area.

One of the events was a Master Concert expected to draw thousands, the other a performance by German dog trainer, entertainer and author Martin Rütter. This is what a spokesperson for the Karslruher exhibition and congress center told Südwestrundfunk. Rütter called on visitors on social media not to come to his “He just wants to play” performance. “The event has just been canceled because there is an armed hostage situation in a pharmacy 100 meters away as the crow flies. Please do not come into the venue as the wider area has been cordoned off,” he explained outside the event hall.

Residents who could not return home were cared for in a school. According to the regional broadcaster, the pharmacy was already raided on January 26. A masked man entered the staff room, threatened an employee with a “saw-shaped” tool and fled with a liter of methadone. A suspect was identified and arrested a few days later.



