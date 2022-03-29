The Maas Cleanup action group has collected over 9,000 signatures for a cleaner Maas. Those signatures were presented to the House of Representatives in a petition on Tuesday afternoon.

Maas Cleanup wants the Meuse to become a legal entity, so that people can legally defend the interests of a clean river in the name of the Meuse.

lots of plastic

Maas Cleanup regularly carries out cleaning campaigns along the banks of the Meuse, but claims that this is no longer enough. “Each time, there is waste and above all a lot of plastic,” explains Noi Boesten of IVN Nature Education. “As volunteers, we can no longer compete with this. We want Maas to become a real legal entity so that we can also assert this in court.”

Future

The organization, a collection of nature organizations, businesses and volunteers, has no intention of looking back and taking legal action against existing polluters. “No, it’s about the future, to prevent new activities from taking place on the Meuse which are not good for the river.”

Out of Europe

In Europe, the Meuse would be the first legally legal entity. But it is already happening in other parts of the world. Like in Bangladesh, Ecuador or New Zealand. “Yes, representatives of tribes living on a river have custody of the river together with people from the government,” says Nina Rijstenborgh of Boels Zanders lawyers. “We have studied this construction and now hope to achieve such protection for the Meuse.”