Peruvian president arrested after trying to dissolve parliament | Abroad

07 dec 2022 om 20:35Update: 23 minuten geleden

The Peruvian parliament on Wednesday voted to dismiss President Pedro Castillo. Shortly before this, Castillo attempted to prevent this vote by dissolving parliament. The now ousted president was arrested shortly after the “rebellion” vote.

Castillo announced in a televised address Wednesday afternoon (local time) that he wanted to dissolve parliament. He wanted to form an emergency government, after which new elections would follow. Castillo also announced a curfew.

His decision was immediately welcomed by many critics. The question arose whether he should be allowed to dissolve parliament. There is talk of a coup d’etat and several ministers resign.

Castillo’s decision could not prevent a vote on the president’s impeachment. Parliament voted in favor by 110 votes. Ten deputies voted against and six abstained.

The country’s national police tweeted photos shortly after the vote showing the former president in handcuffs.

Supporters of Castillo took to the streets of the capital Lima to protest. Outside the building where the former president is being held, the police deployed tear gas. Protesters also blocked several roads in the city.

Castillo accused of ‘moral impotence’

Parliament deemed Castillo “morally incompetent” and therefore unfit to lead the country. Since 2018, two presidents have been fired for similar moral incompetence.

Vice President Dina Boluarte is Castillo’s new successor. She was named acting president around 4 p.m.

Castillo, a former teacher, unexpectedly won elections in Peru in 2021. Since taking office, the country has faced crises such as cabinet changes, corruption investigations and protests against his leadership .

0:36 Afspelen knop