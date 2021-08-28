Perez was already involved in the development of the 2022 car: “Very active role”

This weekend, the watchword came out, Sergio Perez will remain at Red Bull Racing in 2022. The team are happy with the Mexican and Max Verstappen has also indicated that he is very happy with his teammate. However, there is still room for improvement at Perez.

Active role for Perez

For Perez, the extension of his contract probably won’t have been so surprising. Bee Motorsport.com Red Bull Racing team manager Christian Horner said the Mexican has already been involved in the development of the new car for 2022. “Of course he has already done some groundwork for next year, but that will only increase in the second half of the season. He will play a very active role there.

So Horner thinks it’s good that Perez is already confirmed for next year at this part of the season. “Now everyone can go into the second half of the season with peace of mind. In addition, it is also good in view of the new regulations for 2022. “

Improvement for Perez

Just because Perez can stay at Red Bull for another year doesn’t mean there’s no room for improvement. Horner especially hopes that Checo will be able to come out stronger in qualifying. “This is of course an important element. Especially when you look at the jobs that are still to come. But as he gets to know the car, things will improve on their own. And of course he’s had some bad luck in the races, so we just need trouble-free Sundays with him. “

