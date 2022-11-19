Pepsi, where’s my Jet? S01E01: Entertaining but unnecessarily long

Photo credits: Netflix

In the 1990s, it was possible in the United States to save what were called “Pepsi points”. Those who purchased cola-branded products received coupons with which caps, jackets and other accessories – with the company logo on them, of course – could be purchased. In a goofy commercial – documentary filmmaker Andrew Renzi shows in the first episode just how good Pepsi was at making fun commercials – the cola brand promised in 1996 that Pepsi fans could buy a Harrier fighter jet for seven million dollars. points. John Leonard, then 20 years old, immediately started calculating and came up with a business plan.

For several million dollars – which included purchase and storage costs – he could accumulate the points and purchase the jet, which was then valued at $32 million. Leonard finds an ally in investor Todd Hoffman. Especially if it turns out that the points can also be purchased for 10 cents each. The rest is history: Leonard’s insane operation culminated in a legendary lawsuit. Because when the daredevil finally knocked on the door of the cola brand, Leonard’s wish did not come true.

Receive our newsletter? Every Friday the latest series and films in your mailbox! Register here at.

Renzi takes a huge run – with all sorts of irrelevant side turns, such as the history of Pepsi and the company’s battle with competitor Coca Cola – before really getting to the point in the first episode. This is directly the problem Pepsi, where’s my Jet?: This story does not lend itself to four episodes, and could have been told in an hour. While it’s extremely entertaining to watch the men of the day – Hoffman and Leonard – talk, they still laugh about this episode in their lives.