People with sleep disorders are more likely to have a stroke Science

09 jun 2023 om 00:01Update: 3 uur geleden

People with sleep problems like insomnia are more likely to have a stroke than people who sleep well. The more sleep problems a person has, the higher the risk of stroke.

People under the age of 50 with many sleep problems are almost four times more likely to have a stroke than people in the same group without these problems. This emerges from research from American universities that has been published in a scientific journal Neurology.

People aged 50 or older with many sleep problems have a 38% higher risk of stroke than people in this group without sleep problems. This chance increases if people have other conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease or depression, scientists say.

More than 31,000 people took part in the study. They were followed for nine years. The researchers asked the participants, among other things, how often they had trouble falling asleep and if they woke up often during the night. The higher the participants’ score, the more sleep problems they had.

Ontvang meldingen bij wetenschapsnieuws Stay informed with notifications

Improving the quality of sleep can reduce the risk of stroke. According to scientists, there are several therapies that lead to better sleep.

Future research should focus on specific sleep issues that lead to an increased risk of stroke. In this way, treatments applied more quickly can remedy an increased risk of the disease.