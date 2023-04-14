Uit een onlangs op de website van Dagblad Suriname gehouden poll, waarin de vraag werd gesteld aan lezers en volgers van de krant, in hoeverre men nog in deze tijd van crisis ruimte vindt om zich te ontspannen, blijkt dat burgers die ruimte amper nog weten te find.

1,786 people responded to the survey and 51% (905 voters) said they had no more room to relax. 545 people say they can still find this space (31%) and 19% say they can sometimes relax a bit (336 people).

It will be clear that people are going through a very difficult time with the current financial and economic crisis. There are a lot of people who have a lot less income than before, which means a lot of people have less space to relax. Although it is difficult for many people, some still have room to relax. But, relaxing these days also costs a lot of money.

Going out for a good meal somewhere, getting a breath of fresh air somewhere on one of the rivers, visiting friends or family elsewhere in the neighborhood, it all just costs too much for a lot of people in These days.

However, people should also try to eat a healthy diet, get enough sleep, and exercise enough to stay healthy. It can help people relax better. It is also important to feel positive emotions, such as love, joy and gratitude.

However, the fact remains that if you want to be able to relax in a decent way, it costs money. And in this time of crisis, the average citizen is already finding it very difficult to be able to do their daily shopping, let alone relax.

Mental and physical well-being are suffering badly from the crisis and it is still unclear how the government intends to meet society and start giving serious attention to the mental and physical well-being of its citizens. The crisis not only cuts into people’s wallets, but also between their ears.

