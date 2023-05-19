People have probably been kissing for at least a thousand years longer than previously thought | Science

19 mei 2023 om 08:33Update: een uur geleden

Humanity can kiss for much longer than previously thought. Historical research indicates that the ancient Mesopotamians probably did this 4,500 years ago. Previously found evidence dates back to India 3,500 years ago.

Scientific journal researchers Science are based on recently discovered tablets and texts from ancient Mesopotamia. Based on this, they conclude that kissing was already practiced in this civilization.

Mesopotamia literally means “land between two rivers”, the Euphrates and the Tigris. It was located in what is now Iraq, and also included parts of what is now Iran, Syria, and Turkey. Ancient Mesopotamia had one of the earliest writing systems in human history. As a result, we know relatively much about their civilization.

Scientists from the University of Copenhagen studied lesser-known tablets with pictures and texts. They conclude that kissing in Mesopotamia had the same social and romantic significance as it does today. Kisses don’t originate in one place either. It was previously thought that the kiss originated in India in 1500 BC.

“The kiss appears to have been made by several ancient civilizations. They discovered this independently of each other, as these are civilizations that have never been in contact with each other over a period of thousands of years. “, explains lead researcher Troels Pank Arbøll.

The researchers point out that kissing also had its downsides in ancient Mesopotamia. For example, diseases such as herpes were transmitted in this way. People’s personal hygiene was not as advanced as it is today.