“There is little change in the residents,” she says. “Most of them will continue to live here. The building is divided into three. Eight people with physical disabilities live in one part, people with intellectual disabilities live in the second, and sixteen people with NAH, non-congenital brain damage. Adapting housing to this target audience is a new specialty in Gors and, according to Jacinthe, unique in the province. “We are the only organization making life possible for people with NAH in this way and we have specially trained staff to do so.”

Advantages

In addition to being responsible for the Beethovenlaan site, Jacinta is also involved in other sites and focuses on sites where people with NAH and/or physical disabilities stay. “The building is beautiful, but it is important that we continue to develop the content of the care offer. How can we help people shape their lives in the best possible way? People with NAH often suffer from stimuli and we can arrange their environment to suit their needs. The location on the Beethovenlaan is one of the biggest within the organization and according to Jacinta, this has its advantages. “It makes it a little easier for us to meet customer needs with all kinds of installations. We can also be more flexible with our staff. It is good for the residents that they can strengthen each other, because there is more contact between the residents; people meet and do things together.

Symbol

Jacinta has worked in Gors since 1993. “I really wanted to become a care manager, because I really like to think about how one can enjoy a good life in an apartment building thanks to a network and financial resources. Because it is important that you live in a place where you feel good. What I really like is seeing how initiatives are created. Last week, for example, there was a campaign for Ukraine. For me, it symbolizes how people should interact with each other. Wardens and residents work together and this gives a certain energy and dynamic. It is tangible that people take pride in doing something meaningful and being able to contribute to society. This is the basis of our work. »