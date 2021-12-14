Penguin travels 3000 km and runs aground on a New Zealand beach | Weird

An Adélie penguin stranded on a New Zealand beach after traveling over 3,000 kilometers. Local media report the rare find of the penguin that normally lives along the coast of the Antarctic mainland. This is only the third time that a live Adélie penguin has been seen in New Zealand.











The animal was spotted on the beach at Birdlings Flat, a small community on New Zealand’s South Island on Wednesday. Because the animal appeared vulnerable to dogs and others, local residents called in a veterinarian. Thomas Stracke, from a nearby penguin sanctuary, told local media he was “very surprised” when he realized it was an Adélie penguin. “The animal has probably strayed,” Stracke said.

The penguin was malnourished and dehydrated and was fed a smoothie with fish. The animal will be released in an area where dogs are not allowed. Elsewhere in New Zealand, there are other species of penguins that live in the warmer climate.

Zoology professor Philip Seddon at the University of Otago explains to the British newspaper The Guardian says it is “very rare” that the animal has been spotted in New Zealand. He likens the penguin to “a canary in the coal mine” and says that could be an early sign that the species is not doing well. However, there is no other sign that the Antarctic Adélie penguin population is endangered, Seddon said.

The Adélie penguin off New Zealand. © via REUTERS



